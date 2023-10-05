Capitol Market celebrates 26 years, makes special announcement at Market Mixer fundraiser

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Capitol Market in Charleston celebrated another year with their largest event of the year Wednesday.

The annual Market Mixer fundraiser brought in close to 600 people. It was the market’s 26th anniversary of serving the Charleston community.

Evan Osborn, Executive Director of the Capitol Market, said they appreciate everyone who has a hand in making the market such a vibrant part of the city.

“It’s a celebration of our vendors, farmers, sponsors and customers, and all the things that make the market so special to the city of Charleston,” Osborn said.

The event featured drinks, hors d’oeuvres from Chef Paul Smith and culinary students of Carver Career & Technical Center, live music from the RedLine Band, and giveaways from the multitude of vendors. Osborn said the food and drinks are usually a huge hit.

“We partner at the beginning of the year with Chef Paul Smith and the culinary students at Carver Academy to curate a menu that is all about celebrating what’s in season,” said Osborn. “We also work with our food and wine representatives to make sure we pair and curate all out wines and beers with the menu.”

Also, a “special announcement” was made by Osborn at the Mixer that he said will have a positive impact on the market for the next 25 years. Representatives of U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito, Joe Manchin and Governor Jim Justice were in attendance for the announcement.

Osborn was excited to announce that the Capitol Market will start construction in 2024 on a solar microgrid.

“In the next year, Capitol Market will start to line the indoor and outdoor structures with solar panels that will save us an estimated $100,000 annually,” Osborn announced. “It will provide a continuous source of power for our vendors and small business owners and thus minimizing interruptions due to power loss.”

It will be one of the largest solar microgrids in the state of West Virginia, according to Osborn. The Capitol Market is receiving $1.45 million in funding for the project.

“This is going to be pivotal for the next 25 years of Capitol Market,” Osborn added.

All the proceeds from the event benefit the Capitol Market which is a 501(c)3 nonprofit. The Market was recently voted Charleston’s best attraction.