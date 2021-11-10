Capitol Market board names Evan Osborn as Interim Executive Director

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A familiar face to Charleston’s Capitol Market will be its next leaders.

Board of Directors president Kristen Harrison announced Wednesday that Evan Osborn, the current Outdoor Market Manager for Capitol Market, has been named Interim Executive Director of the non-profit farmers market and retail hub.

Osborn succeeds Nichole Greene-Jenkins, who had served as Executive Director since 2018. Greene-Jenkins recently resigned to accept a post with a national marketing firm, allowing her to work remotely and devote more time to her family, a release said.

“Nichole has been a passionate leader and a steady hand, shepherding the market through innovative programs and tough times brought on by the pandemic,” Harrison said.

Harrison added that Greene-Jenkins guided the non-profit Capitol Market and its voluntary board in navigating the challenges of COVID without losing any tenants, while also introducing a successful food access program, SNAP Stretch, and launching the market’s first-ever annual giving fund.

Before joining Capitol Market in 2020, Osborn previously worked as Development Director for Ronald McDonald House in Charleston and is a former Capitol Market board member.

Capitol Market said in a news release that Osborn “brings a wealth of expertise in facility management, partner relationships and agricultural promotion.”

“Evan’s institutional knowledge of the market and his successful management of the outdoor market ensures we will have a seamless transition while we take steps to identify a permanent Executive Director,” Harrison said.