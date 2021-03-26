Capitol employee injured by falling concrete

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A state Capitol employee was injured Friday after being struck by a piece of concrete.

According to the state Division of General Services, the piece of concrete — around 1.25 inches thick — came from a larger block located between a suspended ceiling and risers supporting the Capitol’s north steps. The piece fell through the ceiling and struck the person, who was in an office at the time.

Structural engineers will investigate the related area Monday and review if any remedial action will be necessary.