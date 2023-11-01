Capital City “going teal” Thursday to help raise awareness for Alzheimer’s

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The State Capitol, the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, among other landmarks across the City of Charleston will be lit up in the color teal Thursday to raise more awareness about Alzheimer’s Disease.

It’s part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) 10th annual Light the World in Teal campaign, with more than 1,000 buildings and landmarks around the world joining the cause.

The event is held every November during Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, as it aims to acknowledge and educate people on the disease, as well as show support for the millions living with it.

“It’s wonderful to see some of Charleston most well-known and world renowned sites helping to raise Alzheimer’s awareness and show support for the millions of Americans impacted by the disease,” AFA’s President & CEO Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr. said.

“By ‘Going Teal,’ these sites are literally highlighting the issue of Alzheimer’s and the need to continue doing more for the 6.7 million Americans currently living with it. We thank them for supporting this program and all those affected by Alzheimer’s disease,” Fuschillo added.

While the Alzheimer’s Association’s colors are purple, the organization’s West Virginia Chapter Executive Director Sharon Covert said the color showing support for the disease doesn’t matter, it’s the meaning behind the effort, and having such events helps bring to light a terrible illness which shouldn’t be kept in the dark.

“This is something that affects people’s families, but maybe they don’t go out and talk about it all of the time, and we need to let them know the more they talk about it, the more people realize they are not alone,” Covert told MetroNews.

Covert said looking specifically at people 65 years and older in West Virginia, there’s nearly a total of 40,000 people formally diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, but she said that number is probably less than half of those actually living with it, because, many don’t seek a formal diagnosis, as typically, they see no point.

“The reason is we do not have a cure for the disease, so many people feel if they can’t cure it, what does it matter, they aren’t going to treat me any different,” she said.

In addition, as Alzheimer’s affects over 6.7 million nationwide, that number is only growing. According to the CDC, it’s projected to affect more than double that number by 2026, and Covert said the numbers are growing in the state, as well.

She said while just because a person has a moment of brief forgetfulness as they age is typically nothing to worry about, there are more serious signs of dementia which begins to become more evident if Alzheimer’s Disease is setting in.

“I think it’s just really important that people know things like, maybe not finding your car keys in the refrigerator because you put your briefcase down and reached in and made dinner or something, that may not be a sign, but if you look at your car keys and you don’t remember how to use them or you don’t know what they are, that may be a sign,” she said.

She encourages those who are concerned about it to ask their doctors about a brief cognitive assessment, which she said should be something included on their Medicare if they’re doing the Medicare Wellness Check every year.

Covert said, however, while there’s no cure for the disease yet, there are two FDA-approved drugs treating the early stages of it, and Medicare and Medicaid are now covering them. She said this makes it all the more reason to get an official diagnosis.

She said Alzheimer’s Association WV provides free care and support, as well as raises money for research going towards the disease, with last year raising close to $400,000 to West Virginia University.

“Knowing that West Virginia is at the forefront of this fight, you know, sometimes we assume we’re a little state, we’re a rural state, what are we going to do about it, we are doing a lot about it right now,” she said.

Along with recognizing Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, Covert said their organization also acknowledges November being Caregivers Appreciation Month honoring all those who care for Alzheimer’s patients.

She said there are about 80,000 to 120,000 family and friends in the state stepping up and providing free care for people with the disease, which saves the state millions every year and helps lift the burden of having an influx of patients off the health care system.

“We have a shortage of CNAs, and long-term care workers and things like that around the state, so those people are reallly doing God’s work and helping the state out a lot economically by providing that free care,” Covert said.

Covert said just recently on Saturday, Oct., 28 around 400 people came out to the GoMart Ballpark in support of raising awareness for the disease during the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. In addition, she said they raise awareness of it during Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month in June.

For Thursday’s “Going Teal” campaign, Charleston’s participating landmarks besides the State Capitol and Convention Center include:

. Elk River Bridge

. Kanawha Boulevard Bridge

. And Corporate Cove — Connexus Credit Union

People can also participate in raising Alzheimer’s awareness by “going teal” on their own Thursday by wearing it and posting their support on social media.

For more information about AFA’s program, including a list of participating landmarks, visit Light the World in Teal on the web.

For more information about Alzheimer’s itself and to get support for it, people can visit alzfdn.org, or locally at alz.org.