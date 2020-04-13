Capito: Start to check bank accounts for stimulus money

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito has important reminders for West Virginians centered around the CARES Act stimulus bill.

She appeared on MetroNews flagship 580-WCHS in Charleston’s 580-LIVE with Dale Cooper and covered a myriad of topics.

Capito said West Virginians should begin to receive their stimulus funding this week by the Treasury Department. People who made less than $75,000 last tax filing with the IRS will receive $1,200.

Shelley Moore Capito

“The first people that going to get those are the ones that have the deposit information from their income tax returns, their bank deposit information with the IRS. Start checking your bank account to see if they’ve hit yet,” Capito said.

The senator also warned of potential scams where people act as the IRS and want to collect money. She said her office has received several calls from citizens saying they were duped.

Capito said the IRS will never call and ask for information.

“Do not divulge any of your personal information either over the internet or the phone. If somebody is approached like that, Attorney General (Patrick) Morrisey and the governor have warned against this as well,” she said.

For any help during the COVID-19 pandemic, Capito’s office number is 304-347-5372.