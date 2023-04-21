Capito joins ribbon-cutting ceremony for new addition to youth counseling service, Lily’s Place

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Huntington Friday for a new addition on to the youth counseling facility, Lily’s Place Children’s Center.

U.S Senator Shelley Moore Capito paid a visit to the ceremony, welcoming the third expansion project to be made to Lily’s Place that will focus on youth and their families better being equipped in navigating their mental health. Funding for the new addition has come through a Congressionally Directed Spending request secured by Capito.

During her visit at the facility’s new addition, she said she feels confident Lily’s Place will continue to touch the lives of many with the help of the secured funding.

“The work happening at Lily’s Place is outstanding, and they provide incredible services to children and families in our state who need it the most. I have always been inspired by the mission of Lily’s Place, and the dedicated care they provide to children with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome,” Capito said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday.

The center provides counseling to clients 18 and younger, as well as prevention services to families.

Lily’s Place Neonatal Abstinence Center came about in 2014 to provide care for infants who got exposed to substances from their parents. Since then, they been providing this care, as well as offering non-judgmental support, counseling, and education to those families.

A second expansion came underway in 2020 with the Lily’s Place Family Center, which offers counseling services as well as case management and peer recovery support services.

Lily’s Place Executive Director Rebecca Crowder said she is grateful to Senator Capito and her team for recognizing the importance of the services they provide, as well as everyone who supported the effort.

“Lily’s Place is excited to add a children specific behavior health center to serve the needs of our community. The expansion of services for Lily’s Place is essential for serving the whole family and filling any gaps. None of this would be possible without the support of our community and the leadership of our state,” Crowder said.