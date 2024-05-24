Capital, Hoover seniors cap off memorable years

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Capital High School Principal Larry D. Bailey believes the class of 2024 has embodied the school’s motto that was set many years ago.

“Everybody is somebody at Capital High School,” said Bailey, reiterating the words established by Capital’s first Principal John Clendenen.

This year’s senior class at Capital graduated Thursday night at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Bailey described the class as one that supported one another and congratulated others success.

“You worked together to create a school where everyone feels valued and seen,” Bailey said.

Valedictorian and Highest Honor Graduate Kyra Poore encouraged her fellow graduates to stay positive and take on the challenges of life with fierceness.

“Transforming every negative side into an aura of positivity, it can help you choose a better side of life,” she said.

Poore will be attending WVU in the Fall to study biomedical laboratory diagnostics with plans to pursue a career in medicine.

Seniors from Herbert Hoover High School graduated earlier in the day. For a school that has been through a lot over the past eight years, the class of 2024 certainly left their mark and will be remembered in more ways than one.

“They were the ones who set the stage for new traditions and countless memories to be made on our new campus,” said Assistant Principal Jason Cantrell.

The Hoover seniors were able to enjoy one year of the new school building and athletic facilities after learning for multiple years in pods set up at Elkview Middle School.

“There is no doubt that their legacy will inspire all who follow and their unwavering husky spirit will be forever infused in the walls of our new building,” Cantrell added.

On Friday at 1 p.m., seniors from Sissonville will graduate followed by St. Albans High School at 7 p.m. South Charleston’s graduation ceremony will be at 1 p.m. Saturday and then Riverside at 7 p.m.