Capital High School recognizes Class of 2021

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After a year marked by the coronavirus pandemic and tragedy, the Capital High School Class of 2021 was able to celebrate its accomplishments with a commencement ceremony Monday at the Charleston Civic Center.

Students spent part of the 2020-2021 academic year out of the classroom because of concerns about the coronavirus. Classes shifted to in-person lessons as the year went on, but students and faculty also had to address the death of senior K.J. Taylor, who died in April during a shooting on Charleston’s West Side.

“It’s been a very challenging couple of years, but there is also much to look forward to,” Kanawha County Board of Education President Ryan White said. “We are excited and proud you have achieved this important step in your educational career.”

George Washington High School and St. Albans High School will hold commencement exercises Tuesday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. respectively. Both ceremonies will be held at the Charleston Civic Center.