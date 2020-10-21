Capital High School closed because of COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Capital High School will have remote instruction until Nov. 4 after local health officials confirmed positive coronavirus cases at the institution.

According to Kanawha County Schools, three cases have been confirmed since Monday. The school was closed Wednesday morning to allow contact tracing.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said the third case is not connected to the other two positive cases.

Alum Creek Elementary School, George C. Weimer Elementary School and Edgewood Elementary School will be closed for the rest of the week as well because of coronavirus cases.