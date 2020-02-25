Capital High basketball team receives support after equipment stolen

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Capital High School boy’s basketball coach Matt Greene says something good has come from something bad.

Someone got into Greene’s vehicle parked in front of his South Charleston home early Saturday morning and stole uniforms, shoes, warm-up shirts, video equipment and other items.

“It’s nothing that can’t be replaced. They took enough uniforms to ruin that set. They took all of our game socks, shooting shirts and video equipment we need to film with,” he said.

Greene believes he accidentally left his vehicle unlocked after an evening at the MSAC’s Night of Champions skills competition.

Greene said the break-in is disappointing but the community response has been outstanding.

“Within 24 hours they were able to raise over $2,400 and that’s incredible. We also had churches who took up offerings and donated that money. It’s just overwhelming the amount of support from the community and not just our community but others have contacted me,” Greene said.

He’s been able to make some purchases in recent days so the players had enough equipment for their game Tuesday night at Cabell Midland. He said they were fortunate to have a new set of uniforms previously ordered that just came in last week and they’ll wear those the rest of the season.

A video came out Tuesday afternoon with a Capital “roar” from supporters.

“Various people throughout the community expressing their support and everyone started getting their video in and there’s a roar going on. It’s a shout out of support,” Greene said.