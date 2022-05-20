Capital, Herbert Hoover celebrate Class of 2022

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Capital High School and Herbert Hoover High School celebrated the Class of 2022 on Thursday with commencement ceremonies, concluding a week of events for Kanawha County Schools.

Both institutions held their ceremonies at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Capital High School Principal Larrie Bailey told the crowd of families and friends that the graduating class has faced unique circumstances, including a move to virtual classes in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The students would spend their junior year going between in-person and virtual lessons.

“You kept grinding, you did not give up. And for that, I am so very proud of each and every one of you,” Bailey said.

Jordan King, a Capital High School graduate and four-year member of the school’s swim and volleyball teams, reflected on her years during the commencement.

“All I can say is it’s been a wild ride these last four years at Capital High School. Despite the fact we’re going our separate ways after tonight, these memories we’ve made between us will keep us forever connected,” King said.

Student body president Isabella Ghareeb said she believes Capital High School molded students in a way to succeed in life.

“With this education we’ve been blessed to receive, with these friendships we’ve fought to make, and with these unique personalities we’ve fought through hardships to fashion, we have all the tools we need to make this life a good one,” she said.

Nitro High School Vice Principal Jason Cantrell also noted the challenges that the Class of 2022 faced during the last four years. Students took lessons at a temporary campus consisting of trailers as work on building a permanent institution is underway.

“They haven’t avoided challenges, they accepted them. They haven’t given up, they persevered,” he said. “In short, they’ve been a direct reflection of what it means to be from the Elk River community.”

Lilly Turner, the graduating class’ top student, described the past four years at Nitro High School as a “blur.”

“From never having hallways to the dreadful e-learning, I think I can safely say that our class are survivors,” she said.

Turner added, “I know each of us graduating today has what it takes to succeed in this world. As Batman once said, ‘Everything is impossible until somebody does it.'”

Students from Kanawha County’s other public high schools took part in ceremonies throughout the week at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.