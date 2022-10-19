Capital City Art and Craft show set to return next month

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — One of the state’s largest art and craft show returns to Charleston next month after a two year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.

The 53rd Capital City Art and Craft Show will be held Nov. 18-20 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

John Robertson, show chairman for the Kanawha City Alliance Club, said they will welcome artists and craftsman from across the country.

“We’ll have exhibitors from six states about 100 exhibitors and 160 booths. It’s a very large show and has always been very popular in the community,” he said.

An announcement regarding the show’s return was made Wednesday.

There will be jewelry, pottery, woodwork, holiday decorations, fine art, photography, metal quilting, textiles and much more on display during the three day event.

Robertson said it’s an opportunity for artists to show off their creativity.

“This is the primary way that most crafts people sell their work. It gives people an opportunity to come in a provide immediate feedback. It also an opportunity for folks to come in and be entertained and educated,” he said.

The first show took place outdoors in 1968, Robertson said.

“The first two shows were on a field in Kanawha City and after fighting the elements for two years, the group decided to move the show inside,” he said.

All of the proceeds of the show will go to charity.

“Over the years, the show contributed approximately $1.6 million to charities in the community,” Robertson said.

The show has also provided $130,000 for eyeglasses and exams for area residents.

Show attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to support the Union Mission food pantry. Donors will receive a discount coupon of $1 off the admission price.

Admission is $6 for adults and $2 for children under 12.