Canyon Rim Visitor Center to close for major renovations

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. — The Canyon Rim Visitor Center at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve plans to be closed starting January 1, 2024, as multiple areas of the building will undergo renovations.

Upgrades are planned for the center to include new exhibits and a new sales area, along with updated carpeting, lighting, wall coverings, and new seating for the auditorium.

The new exhibits are expected to include orientation to all three national sites, Gauley River National Recreation Area, Bluestone National Scenic River, and New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, as well as interactive displays on geology, history, plants and animals, recreation, and information about other national park sites.

“We are pleased and excited about being able to provide our visitors with the opportunity to learn more about all of our national park sites here in southern West Virginia,” said Park Superintendent Charles Sellars. “The new displays will also give our returning visitors and local community a fresh look at a familiar story.”

Canyon Rim saw 498,000 visitors inside the visitor center in 2022. Close to 750,000 walked the boardwalk to the bridge overlook. Canyon Rim offers one of the best views of the New River Gorge Bridge and New River.

This renovations will be the first to the facility since it opened to the public on May 23, 1991.

The center has a tentatively scheduled reopening for early March.