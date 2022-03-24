Candlelight vigils set for Friday night for well-liked medical professional

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Friends of a longtime Kanawha Valley medical professional will gather in two locations Friday night for a pair of candlelight vigils in her memory.

CAMC Registered Nurse Penny Anderson died last week.

Anderson, 50, was well-known in the area. She spent time as an RN, nursing assistant and paramedic during her career. She worked at both CAMC and Thomas Memorial Hospital.

Friends will gather for a candlelight vigil at both CAMC Memorial and CAMC Teays Valley at 7 p.m. Friday. Organizers are asking those who knew Anderson to attend.

Anderson was an Elkview native.