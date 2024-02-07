Candlelight vigil held for teen killed in Charleston tobacco shop shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 100 people gathered for a candlelight vigil outside the Tobacco & Pipe shop in North Charleston Tuesday night to remember a teenager who was murdered there last week.

Family members and friends of Caden Martin, 19, of Dunbar, passed out candles and balloons to those who showed up to honor the young man who was tragically shot and killed while working at the tobacco shop on Charleston’s 7th avenue late Tuesday, January 30.

A 14-year-old is in custody and charged with Martin’s murder. The young suspect was taken into custody nearly five hours after Martin was shot and killed that night.

Countless candles, pictures and signs now sit at the doorway of the tobacco shop. The words “Justice for Caden” can also be seen written on all sides of the building.

Caden’s grandmother Sandi Cedeño was in tears outside the business the day after her grandson was taken. Her and Caden’s other grandmother Jill Martin held each other close. On Tuesday, she couldn’t help but think about her grandson’s smile while surrounded by so many people who also had their lives touched in some way by Caden.

“He had a crazy little smile that when he smiled you couldn’t help but smile,” she said. Cedeño said Caden never got in trouble and would always help out someone if they needed it.

“My baby boy would help out anybody,” Cedeño said. “He was a good boy.”

Many others offered memories about Caden. Courtney Hughes and her husband Brian met Caden through their church. Brian is the pastor of Mountain Heights Church in South Charleston. Courtney said he was a wonderful kid and the church loved him.

“Very respectful, smart and loving,” she said. “He was happy all the time.”

Brian Hughes prayed over all who were in attendance for the candlelight vigil. He also prayed for the family. He recalls Caden as blessing to many.

“I think we can all agree that to know Caden is to be blessed,” he said.

Cedeño said the family could always use the prayers.

“Please pray for my family, especially his mom, his brother, his dad and his sister,” said Cedeño.