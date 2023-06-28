Candidates have until August to apply for two open judge positions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission is currently accepting applications to fill two seperate judicial vacancies from retiring judges.

Both Judge Duke Bloom in the 13th Judicial Circuit Court and Judge Richard A. Facemire in the 14th Judicial Circuit Court announced their retirement.

Judge Bloom serves Kanawha County while Judge Facemire serves Braxton, Clay, Gilmer, and Webster Counties.

Candidates should submit their completed applications and letters of recommendation no later than 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8.

Applications and letters of recommendation can be submitted either via email to [email protected], or by mail to:

Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission

c/o Office of the General Counsel to the Governor

Office of the Governor

State Capitol

1900 Kanawha Blvd E

Charleston, WV 25305

Interviews will be held in Charleston beginning Tuesday, August 22 for both vacancies.