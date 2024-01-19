Campbells Creek man dies from injuries suffered after being struck by pickup truck

CAMPBELLS CREEK, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night.

Kanawha County deputies said Curtis Elswick, 47, of Campbells Creek, was walking on Campbells Creek Road near Bays Drive at around 7:25 p.m. when he was hit by a pickup truck traveling north.

Elswick later died at the hospital.

Deputies said Elswick was wearing dark clothing and there’s evidence suggesting he was walking in the road.

The driver of the vehicle will not be charged, according to deputies.