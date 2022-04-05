CAMC’s Ramsey honored for leadership

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An organization focused on the growth of businesses honored the president and CEO of Charleston Area Medical Center with its Leadership Award for health care.

The Baldrige Foundation on Tuesday presented the award to Dave Ramsey during the organization’s Quest for Excellence conference near Washington, D.C. The event’s attendees included representatives of various businesses, health care groups, education organizations, nonprofit organizations, cybersecurity businesses and government agencies.

Ramsey said in a statement that Charleston Area Medical Center has focused on addressing community issues and internal improvements.

“We have long been an organization committed to continual improvement, but once we began learning and operating within the Baldrige framework our rate of innovation and change accelerated,” he added. “I am humbled by this recognition, and I accept in honor of our CAMC team who continue to give their all in the care for our patients – even after two years on the front lines of this pandemic. Their commitment to quality and continual improvement inspires me every day.”

CAMC Health System received the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award in 2015, the only organization in West Virginia to receive the honor.