CAMC, WVJC announce partnership for new nursing program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Area Medical Center and the West Virginia Junior College School of Nursing announced plans to collaborate to educate and employ nurses in a new program.

The announcement was held Wednesday at CAMC’s Cancer Center with CAMC and WVJC officials.

The collaboration resulted from a massive nursing shortage in hospitals, including CAMC.

“The WVJC Nursing Program aligns with CAMC’s vision to be the best place to learn and work,” CAMC President and CEO Dave Ramsey said.

The program will be 18-months long and will be centered around the hospital culture and procedures. It will be a hybrid online method.

“The program allows non-traditional students who can’t put life on hold an opportunity at nursing school.” WVJC CEO Chad Callen said. “The only thing students will show up for is their lab and clinical at CAMC.”

CAMC is providing tuition in exchange for a work commitment from the student.

The program has plans of starting next year and will start taking applications for the program this September.

There are also many other nursing partnerships and expansions happening around the state. Gov. Justice dedicated $48 million to the West Virginia Nursing Workforce Expansion Program. These include 26 nursing education programs at colleges, universities, schools of nursing, and career technical schools across West Virginia.

The West Virginia Nursing Workforce Expansion Program will help support new and expanded initiatives that will train new nurses, nurses already practicing, and help recruit nurses into the state.

Story by Chayce Matheny