CAMC workers to get more for pandemic work

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Full-time workers at Charleston Area Medical Center who were full-time workers during the first few months of the pandemic will receive a $1,000 bonus next Friday, CAMC President and CEO Dave Ramsey announced Friday.

“On Nov. 13, CAMC will be paying a $1,000 to current employees who worked full-time during the pandemic,” Ramsey said in a video message posted Friday afternoon.

Ramsey said employees who normally work full-time but took time off during April, May or June will not be penalized. He said employees who worked part-time will receive a pro-rated amount.

Ramsey said employees will learn more about their eligibility for the bonus from their managers next week.

Ramsey said 2020 has been a most challenging year. He said fortunately CAMC has seen its COVID-19 patient rates go down in recent weeks. It currently has 39 COVID patients when a month ago it had more than 80.

“I’m very thankful for our workforce team. It has taken the focus and the energy of all 7,800 of our employees to take great care of our patients, our community and one another,” Ramsey said.

CAMC operates CAMC General, CAMC Memorial, CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital in Charleston and CAMC Teays Valley in Putnam County.