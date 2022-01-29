CAMC urges patients to use 24/7 Care app as COVID hospitalizations hit high

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) continues to urge patients who need non-emergency care around the clock to use a virtual medical care option, as hospitalizations due to COVID-19 hit pandemic highs.

CAMC unveiled the 24/7 Care App in October 2019, which is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and is similar to urgent care, and officials say now is the perfect time to use it.

“By logging into 24/7, you have literally 24 hours a day, seven days a week coverage from a provider from Charleston Area Medical center that is going to give your urgent care treatment,” Michael Robie, DO, 24/7 Care Provider said in a release.

CAMC has emphasized this is for non-emergency care for minor injuries and illnesses, including Coronavirus, colds, sinus infections and more.

The cost per visit is normally $49, and most insurances are accepted. However, if you are experiencing mild (non-emergency) COVID symptoms or think you have been exposed and want to be tested for COVID, for a limited time, you can use CAMC’s 24/7 Care app to talk to a provider for free using coupon code COVID, a release stated. The provider will give you an order to be tested, if necessary.

Robie said those that request a visit on 24/7 Care on the app will have an experience in a virtual waiting room.

“You may wait there for two to three minutes, similar to waiting in a waiting room at a doctor’s office. Once that doctor enters the virtual exam room, they knock on your virtual door, just like we do in in-person practices. A little pop-up will come on the phone and say the doctor is ready to see you now,” he said.

The medical professional will diagnose your condition, recommend treatment, and even send a prescription to your nearest pharmacy if needed.

“It’s also there if you’re undecided whether you need to go to the emergency room or you need to go to urgent care. Those providers online will direct you to the right level of service if we’re not able to take care of you via telemedicine,” Robie said.

Since CAMC launched there have been more than 12,000 patient visits. The top diagnoses have included viral infections (including more than 4,000 visits for Coronavirus), sinusitis, respiratory infections and urinary tract infections.