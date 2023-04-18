CAMC to purchase Charleston Surgical Hospital

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Area Medical Center announced its aim to purchase a majority share of Charleston Surgical Hospital as part of the CAMC Health System.

CAMC said it has filed a letter of intent with the West Virginia Health Care Authority to purchase the hospital, which will be renamed the CAMC Charleston Surgical Hospital and will be operated as a separate facility.

For decades the hospital has provided inpatient and outpatient surgical services, according to CAMC. It’s currently owned by a diverse group of specialty care physicians, and CAMC will work with them in expanding its services and providing additional capacity for specialty procedures.

CAMC said the transaction will close as soon as a receipt of all necessary regulatory and governance approvals are received.

The hospital is located near the intersection of Kanawha Boulevard and Virginia Street.

The health system has also announced they filed a letter of intent to purchase the West Virginia OrthoNeuro physician practice.

CAMC, a part of Vandalia Health, has been growing in recent months, and finalized a purchase of Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill at the beginning of this month.