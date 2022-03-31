CAMC to join Mon Health to form Vandalia Health

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two major health systems in West Virginia have announced their intent to form a single health care system that will stretch across the state.

CAMC Health Network and Morgantown-based Mon Health System will form a new brand under the umbrella of Vandalia Health, the systems announced Thursday in a joint news release.

“Combining the strengths and unique attributes of two established and well-regarded health systems advances the best interests of West Virginia patients and families whose lives and wellbeing depend upon our services,” CAMC Health President & CEO Dave Ramsey said.

Leadership for both systems said they believe that through the merger they will able to enhance the ease of access and quality of medical care while expanding the scope and scale of are available for patients.

“The history and tradition of our respective hospitals, and the renowned clinical providers in our communities, will help propel the success of this partnership,” Mon Health President & CEO David Goldberg said. “We look forward to working together to expand access to highest quality, affordable care for West Virginians, close to home.”

Thursday’s announcement said each facility will maintain its “unique historical identity” under the Vandalia Health name.

The organizations will be filing a Certificate of Need with the state Health Care Authority on April 15 and anticipate closing the deal as soon as all government and regulatory approvals are granted.

There are other large health systems in West Virginia including WVU Medicine and the Huntington-based Mountain Health Network.