CAMC set to host event on ‘post-pandemic wellness’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An event at Charleston Area Medical Center’s Cancer Center on Tuesday will allow the public to get a start on catching up on ‘post-pandemic wellness.’

The free community event at the MacCorkle Avenue site is geared towards getting the public back on track with annual health services following the COVID-19 crisis.

Dale Witte, a Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) spokesperson told MetroNews that topics such as COVID-19 vaccinations, the economy and jobs, and wearing masks dominated over the past two years.

“This is about getting back on track to some of the things you put aside and out of the habit of doing, and get back into the routine wellness and preventive exams that you should be doing,” he said.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with informational services up until 6:30 p.m. There will be blood pressure screenings, Advance Medical Directives/Living Wills, CAMC Cancer Center services, 24/7 Care information, West Virginia Health Network and information on CAMC programs, services, upcoming events and more during that period.

From 6:30 to 8 p.m., there is a program with question and answers. According to a news release about the event, the discussions will center around what post-pandemic wellness looks like and how a person and those closest to them can remain healthy and confident in healthcare decisions moving forward.

A question-and-answer session with the panel will follow. Panelists include:

Daniel Foster, MD

Moderator, Physician Community Advisor, CAMC

Sherri Young, DO

Topic: Wellness and preventative exams you should consider receiving to stay healthy.

Derek Newsome, PA

Topic: Understanding the ease of accessing health care through CAMC’s telemedicine services.

Karen Wheeler, MS, RD, LD and Sara Kate Russell, MS, RD, LD

Topic: The return of a healthier you! Healthy eating guidelines for both adults and older adults.