CAMC says no-visitor policy, more testing locations based on community spread

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — One of the state’s largest hospital systems, Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC), announced the implementation of a no-visitor policy effective immediately over the weekend.

Dale Witte, a spokesperson for CAMC told MetroNews on Tuesday that the decision was based on what was going on in the community with the virus.

“The numbers for COVID positive are so high in the community spread. We just finished a holiday weekend, schools and sports events are starting back up. We are just expecting a lot more spread,” Witte said.

Witte said there are exceptions to the policy including one essential caregiver will be permitted in pediatrics, obstetrical services and the NICU for the duration of the patient’s stay.

The policy now in place at CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital, CAMC Teays Valley Hospital and CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital includes the emergency rooms and all inpatients.

The no visitor policy also includes the essential caregiver. End of life care will be authorized on a case-by-case basis.

CAMC said in a release that the policy is for emergency room visits, if an essential caregiver is needed for assistance, only one person may accompany a patient into the emergency room and then will be asked to leave.

“The fewer people you have in the halls coming to see people, the less of the volume and traffic that the less likely chance for spread,” Witte said.

CAMC announced on Tuesday that it is opening additional COVID-19 testing locations with the dangers of community spread becoming a reality.

Starting Wednesday, CAMC will open a new COVID drive through testing location at CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital.

The location, in the parking lot in front of the Ronald McDonald House, will be available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon, according to hospital officials.

Children and families will need a testing order from a doctor, telemedicine visit such as CAMC’s 24/7 Care or urgent care visit. The location is targeted to children and families.

Results will be available through CAMC’s patient portal, doctor who ordered the test or via text or automated phone call. Results should be reported within about 24 to 48 hours, according to CAMC.

CAMC also has a drive-through testing sites for people of all ages:

· Chesterfield Avenue, Charleston, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m.to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

· CAMC Teays Valley Hospital, Hurricane, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.