CAMC requiring employees to get coronavirus vaccine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Area Medical Center will require employees to get vaccinated for the coronavirus, following the lead of other health care systems in West Virginia.

The announcement on Wednesday came days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for people 16 years old and older. The Moderna and single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines will continue to be available under emergency user authorization. Charleston Area Medical Center will offer the Pfizer vaccine to workers, but employees can choose to get vaccinated outside of the health care system.

“We’ve been looking at the vaccine ever since it was authorized for emergency use back last fall,” CAMC spokesperson Dale Witte told MetroNews affiliate WCHS-AM. “We started offering it to employees back in December, and we’ve had about 65% accept the vaccine.”

Witte said the requirement stems from rising coronavirus numbers, including hospitalizations; the state Department of Health and Human Resources reported Wednesday 511 West Virginians are hospitalized. The Charleston-based health care system reported 51 patients receiving treatment for the coronavirus.

“Things just aren’t looking good as we head into the fall,” he said.

“We were taking a look at everything with the usual fall and winter viruses. We looked at the flu and we looked at COVID, and thought we need to require the COVID vaccine now and get the shots in arms. Because we’re going to turn around right after Oct. 15 and start administering the flu vaccine.”

If employees are not vaccinated for the coronavirus by Oct. 15, they will not be scheduled to work until they receive the necessary doses.

“If they decide at a later point to receive the vaccine, then their manager can schedule them to work,” Witte said.

The West Virginia Hospital Association announced Monday its support for health care systems that mandate workers be vaccinated. WVU Medicine and Mon Health System have announced similar policies, in which employees must get the vaccine by Oct. 31.

