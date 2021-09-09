CAMC releases COVID patient numbers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — CAMC currently has 103 adult and 4 pediatric COVID-19 patients at its four hospitals in the Kanawha Valley.

“Like many hospitals in West Virginia, we are experiencing an influx of Covid patients,” CAMC tweeted. “These are real numbers representing real battles being fought right now. The best way to turn this around is to get the vaccine. Don’t wait until it’s too late!”

CAMC said 78% of its patients housed at CAMC General, Memorial Hospital, Teays Valley and Women’s and Children are unvaccinated.

Fifteen of CAMC’s patients are being treated on ventilators. The system listed two deaths in the past 24 hours when the tweet was posted Wednesday afternoon.

