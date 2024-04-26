CAMC recognizes employees and their work milestones

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Hundreds of employees at CAMC are celebrating anniversaries this week including a few with over 50 years of service.

More than 1,200 employees and volunteers are celebrating anniversaries in 2024. CAMC recognizes employees celebrating milestone anniversaries for their years of service starting at five years.

A recognition dinner was held at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Thursday evening. More than 800 people were expected to attend the dinner.

CAMC President and CEO Dave Ramsey said the milestones that people have been able to reach as a member of CAMC is truly remarkable .

“It’s just a special time where we get to honor the folks that dedicated most of their working life to taking care of all of us,” said Ramsey.

Jeff Greathouse, CRNA, has accomplished an impressive feat of 55 years of service at CAMC. He started in October 1969 as a part-time attendant while he was still in high school.

“I think it’s pretty special,” Greathouse said about his 55 years. “My grandfather worked for a company for 50 years so I passed him up but I’m sure he’d be proud of me.”

The Greathouse family is full of people working in the medical field. He met his wife, a Kentucky native, in the E.R. His daughter is a CRN and his son is an OR nurse. Greathouse aid there’s no other place he’d rather be.

“I grew up here,” he said. “This is home. Charleston, West Virginia is home.”

Seven more employees are celebrating 50 years including Sharon Elmore who currently works as a surgical scheduler. Her love for her job has also grown strong as the CAMC community has also grown across West Virginia.

“We all work together towards the same goal, taking care of patients,” said Elmore.

Elmore started out in patient care. She said she loves helping people work through their pathway. She too started at CAMC while still in high school, just like Greathouse.

“It’s a little surreal because it seems like just yesterday I was starting while in high school,” she said.

CAMC has had a lot to celebrate since the last dinner recognition this time a year ago. Since then, CAMC joined with Mon Health to create Vandalia Health and expand their service across the state. The number of hospitals has also jumped in recent years.

“We went from four hospitals in Charleston and Morgantown and now we have 14 hospitals that we own in our system and three others that we manage,” said Ramsey.