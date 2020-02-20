CAMC reaches deal to provide support in Fayette, Greenbrier counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Area Medical Center has signed an agreement with Greenbrier Valley Medical Center and Plateau Medical Center to provide more resources to southern West Virginians.

Through collaboration, the health care facilities will provide more resources to Greenbrier and Fayette counties, including cardiovascular services.

Charleston Area Medical Center will begin providing telecardiology consulting. The service will allow more people to stay in their communities for treatment.

