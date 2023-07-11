CAMC officially welcomes Teays Valley Outpatient Center to community

TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — Charleston Area Medical Center is officially dedicating a Putnam County facility to the community providing a multitude of services under one multi-specialty clinic.

While the CAMC Teays Valley Outpatient Center has been open to the community now for about two months, its arrival was celebrated Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The facility offers urology, oncology, cardiology, among other specialties, which President and CEO of Vandalia Health David Ramsey said makes the services more accessible for patients in the community.

“We had those in the community for years but they were spread out in different parts and different buildings and so forth so we consolidated everything into the one building, and we’re seeing more than a thousand patients a week come through to see their doctor there,” Ramsey said.

The facility also offers physical therapy, laboratory and pharmacy services.

Various physician specialty practices began moving into the new clinic in early April after the health system saw a need to have them in one condensed location.

“It’s really having sort of a one-stop if you will for patients that can come to one location, it’s very convenient for most of the people in Teays Valley and Putnam County,” said Ramsey.

It was also announced Tuesday that Vandalia Health will be conducting an over $70 million expansion project at CAMC Teays Valley Hospital over the next five years, including renovations, the addition of more beds, and an entirely new wing.

Ramsey said they are proud to be able to provide more quality medical services to the community through these various recent expansions.

“We think it’s great, just the fact that we’ve had such a positive reception and so many people have started coming there for their healthcare and to see their doctor, it has just been very heartwarming, and we are excited about bringing that care to the community.”