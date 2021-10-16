CAMC moves vaccination deadline to Nov. 6

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — CAMC announced Friday that it’s extending its COVID-19 vaccination mandate for its workers until Nov. 6.

The original deadline was Friday.

“This extension allows people who received their first dose this past week to get their second dose. Some medical and religious exemption requests are still being evaluated,” a CAMC statement said. “To date, only 2% of CAMC’s workforce (about 125) have decided not to become vaccinated. This is in line with health care organizations across the country.”

CAMC has approximately 8,000 employees.

CAMC’s decision comes as the legislature is considering a bill that would require businesses, including hospitals, who mandate COVID-19 vaccinations to also allow for medical and religious exemptions.

Opponents have said the bill (HB 335) is too open-ended and could cause hospitals and private businesses problems. The West Virginia Hospital Association has been one of the groups that’s come out against the bill. The House of Delegates passed the bill Friday but the Senate has yet to debate it.

CAMC went on to say in Friday’s statement that it is “happy that so many employees have decided to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect patients, themselves and their families.

“CAMC’s goal throughout this process has been to get people fully vaccinated, therefore we are extending the deadline to receive the COVID vaccination until Nov. 6.”

CAMC operates four hospitals including CAMC General, CAMC Memorial and CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital in Charleston and CAMC Teays Valley in Putnam County.