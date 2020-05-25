CAMC, Mon Health partner for clinical affiliation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Area Medical Center and Mon Health System have signed a clinical affiliation agreement that promotes collaboration to address West Virginia’s high rates of heart disease, cancer, diabetes, obesity, and opioid abuse.

The two healthcare giants in West Virginia are looking to address state health priorities in the agreement that was announced on Monday.

According to a release, the agreement focuses on maintaining the two organization’s independence while working together to improve the coordination and access to the highest quality health care, strengthening consumer choice in where to get that care, improving our community’s health care outcomes and address disparities of health and educating the population on issues related to chronic disease.

David Goldberg

“Mon Health and CAMC are two strong, community-based, independent health care systems and together we can do much more to improve access to health care and address chronic issues in West Virginia. We are nationally, regionally and locally known for our outstanding programs, clinicians and outcomes and collaborating can work to improve our State’s health and well-being for the long run,” said David Goldberg, President and CEO of Mon Health.

“We share community values and a commitment to improving the health of our population that will make a real difference.”

CAMC said that under the agreement the health systems share clinical best practices, participate in clinical initiatives as members of a Clinical Integrated Network (CIN) focused on shared Medicaid populations, use efficiencies of their same electronic medical record-Cerner- and conduct educational programs.

David Ramsey

“CAMC’s focus is always on how to best meet the needs of patients and communities,” said David Ramsey, CAMC President and CEO.

“CAMC and Mon Health are both community-based, nonprofit institutions with similar missions. This clinical affiliation agreement will result in an increased collaboration to locally address the high rates of debilitating disease and the shortage of specialty services we each face.”