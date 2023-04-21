CAMC honors its employees and their many years of service

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A milestone is a milestone, although some outweigh the others.

How does 50 and 55 years of service to one company sound? That’s what JoAnn Hammons and Opal Payne accomplished with working for CAMC.

The two and many others were honored at a recognition dinner and awards banquet Thursday evening at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. It’s the first event CAMC has had in three years.

Around 800 people were in attendance for the dinner and awards. CAMC honored all of its employees who have reached some sort of milestone in the number of years they’ve served the community with the health system. More than 1,100 employees and volunteers are celebrating anniversaries this year.

The annual event recognizes employees who have been with CAMC for 5 years or more. The one who has them all beat is Opal Payne. She’s been with CAMC for an impressive 55 years.

“I’m gonna work till the good lord calls me home,” she says.

Originally from Alum Creek, Payne said she now resides in Teays Valley. That seems to be the only movement she’s made in the area in 55 years.

“I’ve worked in the same department for 55 years,” she said. “I love CAMC, they’ve been good to me.”

For the longest-tenured CAMC worker, she sees the people she shares the hospital with as family.

“They’re my family, it’s definitely a family affair,” said Payne.

The same can be said by someone else who’s reached the 50+ category. CAMC is a family.

“We all know each other, we know their families, the good times and bad times and we stuck together, said JoAnn Hammons.

Hammons is right at the half-century mark in years of service, along with three others who were also recognized at the event. She’s done a little bit more moving around in the hospital than Opal Payne.

“My theory is you can’t hit a moving target,” Hammons said laughing. She said she’s spent years working in various departments including case management, short-stay surgery, and even women’s and children’s.

You see a lot happen and a lot change in 50 years in one spot. Both women agree that CAMC has only gotten better in the many years they’ve been a part of it, since it’s inception. The health system has grown to serve many in the area, not just in Charleston.

Neither are slowing down anytime soon.

“I guess I’ll hang in there a little while longer,” said Hammons.