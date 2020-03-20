CAMC halting elective procedures, changing visitation rules

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Area Medical Center is halting all elective operations to better address the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The medical facility announced Thursday it will perform emergent, urgent and semi-urgent procedures that, if delayed, would pose a negative impact on a patient’s health.

The plan goes into effect on Monday and will remain in place until April 20.

Charleston Area Medical Center is also restricting visitation; visitor ID badges will be given to visitors one at a time, and visitation hours have been reduced to noon to 6 p.m.