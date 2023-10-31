CAMC General, CAMC Memorial begin free parking Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Patients and visitors to all Charleston Area Medical Center facilities will be able to avoid parking fees starting Wednesday.

CAMC General and CAMC Memorial will become free parking and complete the phase-in which started Oct. 1.

Hospital spokesman Dale Witte said the free parking went into effect at Women and Children’s Hospital along with all other CAMC professional buildings, clinics and offices this month and has been well received.

“Nothing but positive feedback so far. So we’re moving forward on Wednesday, November 1st free parking comes to General and Memorial hospitals and those are a couple of the bigger garages,” Witte said.

Those using the parking garages at the facilities will still be required to take a ticket to enter and use it to exit to operate the gate arms, but Witte said they’ll not have to pay for the ticket.

“We’re keeping the arms down mainly because we don’t want people to mistakenly come through an exit. It’s mainly for traffic control, you don’t have to pay for that ticket,” he said.

The hospital is also offering reimbursement to anybody who may have bought an extended parking pass for one of the hospital facilities.

“Visitors might have bought a parking pass that lasts a few visits. There’s a form online at CAMC.org to fill out and get reimbursed for anything you may have paid for in advance,” he said.