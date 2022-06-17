CAMC Foundation’s Run for Your Life Saturday in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. –The annual CAMC Foundation ‘Run for Your Life’ event is Saturday in Charleston.

The 5-mile run and 2.5 mile walk will raise money for colorectal cancer awareness and help pay for screenings for those who can’t afford them.

CAMC Foundation Development Officer Tamerra Gilmore said the event has met its goal each year and she anticipates the same with Saturday’s event. The number of runners and walkers will likely top 400.

“We have our tried and true people who come back every year and we especially love them and then of course we always like the newcomers that come along and get to experience what fun we have that day to raise money for colorectal cancer awareness,” Gilmore said.

The run, which begins at the intersection of Kanawha Blvd. and Court Street, features a challenging climb into Spring Hill Cemetery before returning to Haddad Riverfront Park. Gilmore said runners seem to enjoy the challenge.

The 2.5 mile walk turns around before the hill.

Online registration has closed but in-person registration, which is $30, will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the CAMC Cancer Center in Kanawha City. In-person registration starts at 7 a.m. Saturday at the race site.

Gilmore is hopeful an improving weather forecast will encourage even more to get involved.

“I think that’s really going to bring some people out–even if they weren’t sure,” she said. “If they’re wanting to get a good run in, if they’re an avid runner, I think think they’re going to show up. We’re going to have a good time.”

A number of activities and giveaways are scheduled at Haddad after the race. There will also be medical professionals on hand for those who have questions about colorectal cancer awareness.

John and Ann Sibold are the co-chairs for this year’s event.