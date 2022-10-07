CAMC Foundation receives over $87,000 from state Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Area Medical Center Foundation Hospitality House has received a sizable check to benefit its services courtesy of the state Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Program.

State Treasurer Riley Moore joined Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) President and CEO Dave Ramsey and CAMC Foundation President Bryan Cummings Friday to present a check of $87,052.59 that they intend to use to benefit the hospital group’s Hospitality House in Charleston.

The check presentation was made at the CAMC Foundation Hospitality House, located at 302 30th Street SE. The house provides free or significantly reduced-cost lodging to patients’ families while receiving medical care away from their home region.

“It was a blessing, I’m just excited there are people in the community that recognize the need to help families in this trying time,” Mary Estep, Manager at CAMC Hospitality House told MetroNews.

Estep said the house has 10 full bedrooms with a private bathroom for each room. There are also several living rooms and a full-sized kitchen. The families and caregivers of patients at CAMC from 50 miles away or longer are eligible to stay at the house.

“They are their caregivers, they are their loved ones. Sometimes it helps comfort that patient to know they are close by,” Estep continued.

Moore said the funding came from still-dated checks and insurance payments not cashed.

“We were able to bundle those together, return those dollars and they’ll be put to great use,” Moore said.

Moore was able to take a tour of the facility while on site.

“Going through the facility and seeing everything they do for the state of West Virginia, I mean these people are saints,” the treasurer said.