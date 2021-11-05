CAMC extends vax deadline again

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — CAMC will once again extend its vaccination mandate deadline for the workers at its four hospitals.

CAMC (Charleston Area Medical Center) told MetroNews Friday that Saturday’s deadline would be extended as CAMC continues to review the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Interim Final Rule Requiring Mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for Workers in Hospitals and Most Health Care Settings.

“This regulation provides specific directions for hospital compliance,” CAMC spokesman Dale Witte said. “We are reviewing the requirements and will be informing our workforce of any changes as soon as possible.”

CAMC said it’s had great cooperation from its workers with 97% of them meeting the vaccination requirement.

“CAMC’s goal through this process has been to ensure a safe environment through vaccination,” Witte said.

The original deadline for CAMC workers was Oct. 15. It was then extended until Nov. 6. There’s no decision yet on a new deadline.

CAMC has approximately 8,000 workers. It operates four hospitals including CAMC General, CAMC Memorial and CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital in Charleston and CAMC Teays Valley in Putnam County.