CAMC ER physician shares experience with COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Dr. Barry Mitchell, an emergency room physician at Charleston Area Medical Center says while he sees patients of all ages come into the hospital system with COVID-19, the ones that are forced to stay the longest are the ones unvaccinated.

Mitchell, MD, appeared recently on MetroNews ‘Talkline’ to discuss his experience during the Memorial location during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We typically don’t see the young, healthy people getting acutely ill but we definitely have some,” Mitchell said.

“Anecdotally, I definitely see people who are mostly unvaccinated. My colleagues have seen people who were vaccinated and get the virus. Typically those go home, we have had a few be admitted. They are typically of the less-ill variety and do not end up in the ICU but that is not 100%.”

In Kanawha County, 106,832 of those 12 years of age and older have been vaccinated according to the latest figures from the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). That number equals 69%.

There were two days last week that Kanawha County reported over 100 cases of the virus in one. In West Virginia from Thursday to Friday, 925 cases were reported.

Hospitalizations sit at just more than 400 patients, according to the DHHR’s Friday report, a strong rise since around 50 at the beginning of July.

Despite the uptick in numbers, Jim Kaufman, president and CEO of the West Virginia Hospital Association told 580-WCHS that ICU beds are still available to treat sick patients in West Virginia.

Mitchell told MetroNews that that is the case at CAMC

“I would say that we’re busy and steady at CAMC Memorial. We’ve seen it a lot worse in terms of crowding. We are blessed today in having sufficient staffing where we can keep most of the beds open and take care of people,” he said.

Mitchell said patients typically have two different sets of symptoms, including gastrointestinal or respiratory. Mitchell said the respiratory symptoms include cough, fever, sore throat, shortness of breath. The GI symptoms are typically seen in the older patients, Mitchell said, which includes vomiting, diarrhea and nausea.

He also added that some patients in the emergency room for COVID-19 are on bypass because the lungs fail to get enough oxygen.