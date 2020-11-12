CAMC employees receive bonuses Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Area Medical Center employees who worked full-time at the start of the coronavirus pandemic will receive a $1,000 bonus on Friday.

Health organization President and CEO Dave Ramsey announced the bonuses last Friday, which will affect full-time employees. Workers who worked part-time will receive a prorated bonus.

Employees who normally work full-time but took time off during April, May or June will not be penalized.

Charleston Area Medical Center operates four health care facilities in Charleston and Putnam County.

The bonus comes as West Virginia health officials are reporting an increase in active coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths. The health care system on Thursday reported 56 adult patients who tested positive for the coronavirus.