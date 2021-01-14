CAMC employee encourages people to receive coronavirus vaccine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — One Charleston Area Medical Center worker is urging people to receive the coronavirus vaccine once doses become more available.

Dr. Michael Robie, the associate chief medical officer for the West Virginia Health Network, participated in a video released by the health care system, in which he encouraged people to be vaccinated when presented with the opportunity.

Robie said having the virus impacts multiple people, including family members and friends. Robie can vouch for this experience, as he previously tested positive for the coronavirus.

Robie said he has antibodies because of his infection, but he wants to receive the vaccine because it is a safe and effective option to prevent getting the virus again.

“A lot of people are concerned about how fast it seemed the vaccine came out,” he said. “But actually, messenger RNA vaccines have been studied for quite some time, and that’s what allowed for this vaccine to come out more quickly.”

West Virginia residents 70 years old and older are eligible for the coronavirus vaccine. State officials said this week they are hopeful the age limit can be lowered next week to 65 years old and older.