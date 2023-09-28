CAMC announces switch to free parking

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Area Medical Center has announced plans to transition to free parking at its hospitals and outpatient facilities in Charleston.

CAMC Spokesman Dale Witte said it’s a smart decision and the right time to do it.

“We know more and more just how tough travel can be for patients to come and see their specialists and for people to come visit their loved ones that are in the hospital,” Witte said.

Free parking starts this Sunday, Oct. 1, at CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital and CAMC Outpatient Surgery Center on Lee Street on Charleston’s East End.

“We wanted to start with these two locations to make sure we get all of thee bugs worked out on everything before we go to the bigger parking lots (garages),” Witte said.

Free parking is scheduled to begin at CAMC General and CAMC Memorial on Nov. 1.

Witte said the decision will take away some revenue from CAMC but he said sometimes it costs a little bit to do the right thing.

“It’s also (currently) a revenue hit for patients and visitors to come visit us,” Witte said.

Women and Children’s Hospital sees about 450 visitors a day Monday-Friday and about 80 visitors a day on weekends.

The employees impacted will still work for CAMC’s valet service that will still be offered at General and Memorial hospitals for $7.

Witte said the bottom line is it’s stressful enough coming to the hospital without having to worry about parking.

“You’re dealing with someone who is sick and if you’re not familiar with the area you have to find a place to park, get a ticket and find a kiosk to pay for it. This at least takes away one stressful thing about coming to the hospital,” Witte said.

Those who prepaid for parking passes can get a refund through early next year.