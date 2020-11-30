CAMC announces changes related to increasing coronavirus numbers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Area Medical Center officials have implemented changes as coronavirus cases in West Virginia continue to increase.

Elective procedures at health care facilities have been reduced by 50%, and inpatient visitors will not be allowed through Dec. 6. One person may accompany a patient to outpatient, ambulatory and procedural visits at Kanawha County offices, while no visitors are allowed at Putnam County facilities unless a patient requires assistance.

According to Charleston Area Medical Center, 84 patients have tested positive for the coronavirus. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Monday reported 597 coronavirus patients involving hospitalizations with 162 people in intensive care.