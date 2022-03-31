Cage to lead State

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Ericke Cage is the 13th president of West Virginia State University.

Cage, who has served as interim president since last September, was chosen on a unanimous vote by WVSU’s Board of Governors in a Thursday morning meeting.

Cage was previously serving as the university’s chief operating officer and managing the day-to-day operations of the university since the former president, Nicole Pride, resigned July 30, 2021.

During his on-campus interview earlier this month Cage told the University Faculty Forum at the James C. Wilson University Union that his work at WVSU during these rocky times speaks for itself and his leadership.

“Under my leadership, we have brought stability to this university during a time of historic change and upheaval. We’ve done the work of restoring the state spirit by creating a culture of care, civility and compassion. We have established relationships that are already connecting the university to new opportunities,” Cage said on March 16.

The BOG moved quickly to approve Cage after an executive session Thursday morning.

The board brought three finalists to campus for interviews.

Before arriving at WVSU, Cage served as the senior advisor to the president and university ombudsman at Norfolk State University in Norfolk, Virginia – where he served as principal advisor to the president on matters related to university policymaking, governance, and government relations, according to WVSU.

Prior to joining Norfolk State, Cage served as director of government affairs for Teach for America, and also served as legislative counsel for U.S. Congressman Tom Perriello, in addition to serving as a law clerk for the U.S. Department of Defense, and a legislative fellow for the U.S. Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

Cage told MetroNews following his appointment as interim president that he always envisioned himself being a university president and this is a great opportunity.

“As they say when opportunity knocks, it’s important that you’re ready to open that door. I think all of my experiences have prepared me for this moment in time,” Cage said