Cage’s formal inauguration ceremony to be held at WVSU

West Virginia State University’s 13th president, Ericke Cage will formally be inaugurated tomorrow at 10 a.m.

The investiture ceremony will be held in the P. Ahmed Williams Auditorium in Ferrell Hall.

The ceremony will feature Norfolk State University President Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston as the keynote speaker, as well as remarks from Marshall University President Brad Smith, West Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw among other local and federal officials.

A public reception is scheduled to follow the ceremony inside the Walker Convocation Center.