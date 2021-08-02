Cage issues campus letter at WVSU

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Meetings began Monday on the campus of West Virginia State University to prepare for the opening of the fall semester following last week’s resignation of WVSU President Nicole Pride.

Ericke Cage

WVSU new Vice President and Chief of Staff Ericke Cage published an open letter to the campus community Monday. Cage was appointed by State’s Board of Governors last Friday to run the school on a day-to-day basis until an interim president is appointed.

In that letter, Cage said State’s leadership team began meeting with BOG President Chuck Jones Monday “to begin the work of charting our path forward.”

Cage said the primary focus “will be on ensuring our readiness for the opening of school. With student move-in, New Student Orientation, Welcome Days, and ongoing COVID-19 planning underway, this is an all hands on deck moment. I know I can count on each of you to help get it done.”

Pride had not announced a return to campus plan for the fall semester which is scheduled to begin in two weeks, Aug. 16.

Pride resigned after less than a year on the job. Pride was criticized in a letter from some of her cabinet members said condescending and abusive language were common in exchanges with President Pride. The BOG accepted her resignation letter after an executive session last Friday afternoon.

Cage, who began work on the State campus on July 19, and was introduced by Pride in a news release last week, said Monday every decision he makes in his new role “will be done in the best interest of West Virginia State University.”

“These have been very difficult times for our community. Yet through it all, you have stood firm in your commitment to the mission of this institution. Brighter days lie ahead for our University, and they start today,” Cage wrote.