Cage excited for future at WVSU with new program

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — West Virginia State University (WVSU) has launched a new campaign to move the institution forward as the fall semester winds down.

Ericke Cage, the WVSU interim president appeared on a recent episode of 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS and explained the WVSU Forward program. He said there are four components including operations, the people, big ideas, and engagement.

Cage said he knows the faculty and staff are the heart of the institution and wants the people to feel valued and empowered. He said the institution is taking steps for the people to make the campus welcoming.

As far as the operations aspect to the program, Cage said officials will take a deep dive into the way the university operates.

“We want to make sure we are capturing efficiencies, making sure we are focused on customer service so we can ensure our students receive the high-quality education that they need and deserve,” Cage said.

Part of the university’s operations had been criticized since the resignation of Nicole Pride as president during the summer. Pride submitted her letter of resignation to the board after less than one year on the job with some faculty and staff citing a hostile workplace.

That’s when Cage took over as interim chief and said he looked to reengage the WVSU community. He made sure that was a priority in this program.

“We’re out in the community each and every day, telling the story, elevating the State brand. We know that West Virginia State University is a significant contributor to the state of West Virginia,” Cage said.

Cage also said the university cannot forget about the students and that is where the big idea component of the program comes along. He said officials are reviewing how to best service students following graduation.

“We know that higher education is rapidly changing. We’ve got to make sure that we’ve got all our academic programs and offerings are finely tuned to the needs of the new economy,” Cage said.