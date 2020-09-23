Cabin Creek VFD operating again

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — The Cabin Creek Volunteer Fire Department is operating again after the West Virginia National Guard sanitized the fire station on Wednesday due to concerns regarding the coronavirus.

The fire department notified the Kanawha County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management on Tuesday that one firefighter tested positive for the coronavirus, putting the station out of service.

The East Bank Fire Department handled calls in the Cabin Creek area.

“We want to publicly thank the National Guard who have been reliable partners. The Kanawha County Commission, with our Homeland Security Department, had a preplanning protocol in place and was prepared for this event,” Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said. “The bottom line is our first responders deserve our support and assistance.”