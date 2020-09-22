Cabin Creek VFD closed after member tests positive for coronavirus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Cabin Creek Volunteer Fire Department will not be responding to any calls until further notice after one of its members tested positive for the coronavirus.

The fire department notified the Kanawha County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management of the positive test on Tuesday. The fire station will be cleaned and sanitized, and members who may have been in contact with the person will be tested.

“Our first responders and health care workers are at extreme risk of being exposed to COVID-19,” Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said. “We have been concerned about their safety since day one of the pandemic. We continue to work with them to provide the proper PPE and resources they need to help protect them.”

The East Bank Fire Department will handle calls in the Cabin Creek area.