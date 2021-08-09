Cabin Creek Health System unveils new mobile health clinic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The team at Cabin Creek Health System and its community partners unveiled their new mobile health clinic on Monday.

A press conference and ceremony took place in Charleston where the 26-foot, two exam room mobile vehicle with restrooms and a wheelchair lift was shown off.

Jake Van Horn, Community and Development Director with Cabin Creek Health System (CCHS) told the media they are now able to meet people where they are at and comfortable

“They don’t have to overcome the hopelessness they have with their health or with their housing situation or whatever other social determinants of health they are facing,” he said. “We can bridge that gap for them and say ‘hey we are right here in your front yard, do you want to talk to us about your health today?'”

CCHS’ mobile health clinic has been able to increase efforts to address COVID-19 testing and vaccination, confirmatory testing for Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, HIV, and syphilis, according to a release. CCHS has also developed innovative protocols to provide point-of-care PrEP to help prevent the spread of HIV in vulnerable populations.

Cabin Creek Health System showed off its new mobile health clinic on Monday.

Several partners on hand with CCHS on Monday included the United Way of Central WV, the Kanawha Valley Collective, the Salvation Army, the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, and many others.

Van Horn said that the partnerships developed and on display on Monday are important because individuals experiencing homelessness have many needs, including healthcare.

“As many other needs are limiting their ability to receive good healthcare. If we can simultaneously address healthcare and those other social needs, we can improve the picture of that individuals’ daily functioning,” he said.

Van Horn said anyone with questions relating to the mobile clinic can contact the CCHS administrative office at 304-734-2040.